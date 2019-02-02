



Subscribe to the OSHO International YouTube Channel, embed videos on your site and blog and share as much as you can.

Ecstasy is our very nature; not to be ecstatic is simply unnecessary. To be ecstatic is natural, spontaneous. It needs no effort to be ecstatic; it needs great effort to be miserable. That’s why you look so tired, because misery is really hard work; to maintain it is really difficult, because you are doing something against nature. You are going upstream — that’s what misery is.

And what is bliss? Going with the river — so much so that the distinction between you and the river is simply lost. You are the river. How it can be difficult? To go with the river no swimming is needed; you simply float with the river and the river takes you to the ocean.

The river is already going to the ocean. Life is a river. Don’t push it and you will not be miserable.

To understand more about OSHO Talks, their context and purpose, see: http://oshotalks.com/AboutOshoTalks.aspx

This video is available for translation as part of the ‚OSHO TALKS Video Translation Project. Join the project as a translator at: http://www.oshotalks.com OSHO International Foundation: http://www.osho.com

Chose playlist in your own language: http://goo.gl/c2Qgk

OSHO International Meditation Resort: http://osho.com/visit © OSHO International Foundation OSHO is a registered trademark of OSHO International Foundation